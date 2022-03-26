North Tonawanda veteran receives free room makeover

Decked Out Western New York did all of the labor, finishing up the work on Tuesday. A number of other local businesses also helped with materials and the design.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Back on Veteran's Day, local businesses surprised a veteran in North Tonawanda by announcing that he had won a free room makeover.

This week Roger Wilhelm, who served in the U.S. Air Force, finally got a room in his home redone. Decked Out Western New York did all of the labor, finishing up the work on Tuesday.

A number of other local businesses also helped out with materials and the design.

Pat Williams, owner of contracting company Decked Out Western New York, told 2 On Your Side back in November that he understands Wilhelm's sacrifice for his country.

"My uncle was an Air Force veteran. He was in a helicopter crash during an exercise for the Gulf War." Williams said. "His helicopter was recovered, but none of the bodies of the pilots were."