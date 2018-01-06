ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nina Marranca had never had her hair or makeup professionally done before — that is until today.

The 17-year-old North Tonawanda senior won a contest from Hope Rises, a local website with a mission to promote positivity in Western New York. There were dozens of entries, but something about Marranca's stood out.

She has a 99 average in school and will graduate in a few weeks in the top 10 of her class. She'd much rather spend time doing schoolwork or hanging with friends than fussing with her hair or makeup.

Nothing can slow her down — not even the fact that she's been blind since birth.

She's learned to do her own hair and makeup over the years, but she usually keeps it pretty simple. Prom, though, is a different story.

In her contest entry, Marranca said she "would love to be pampered and look beautiful for prom."

A stylist and makeup artist from SASS Salon in Orchard Park made her wish come true.

They spent a couple of hours Friday afternoon making sure her hair was perfectly curled and pinned and her makeup flawless and ready withstand hours of dancing.

Marranca won't spend hours in front of a mirror to know she looks beautiful — she feels like a million bucks.

"I just got to enjoy it. It was relaxing, and they were really really nice. It will be a really good memory. I'll always remember getting it done," said Marranca.

