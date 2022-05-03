City of Tonawanda residents voice opinions at Tuesday's Common Council meeting about decision to move fireworks display

For years the fireworks have been lit over the Niagara River, but this year's display will go off over the Renaissance Bridge.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People in the City of Tonawanda are fired up. On Tuesday night there was a discussion about the decision to move this year's Fourth of July fireworks display.

Mayor John White says the police and fire chiefs agreed this was a safer location. He also says there was no money in the budget for the river show.

Some people voiced their concerns at tonight's Common Council meeting.

"We wanted a little more discussion about it and resident's thoughts. And we believe more people in the city are in favor of keeping it on the river than moving it to the bridge," White said.

Despite pushback from residents who would lose their prime spot for viewing along the river, there were some residents who welcomed the change.

"Now let's have it, let's bring it downtown. Let's showcase our new pavilion. Let's show and work with our local merchants and help them on both sides of the bridge. I just can't believe that it's not a win-win" City of Tonawanda Mayor John White said at the meeting.

Some businesses have stepped up to help cover the cost of the fireworks along with North Tonawanda's mayor.

The city says it hopes to revisit the location issue next year.





