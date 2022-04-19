North Tonawanda Police looking for missing teen

15-year-old Tristan McGee was last seen on Cedar Ave. in Niagara Falls around 11 PM Saturday, April 16.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — North Tonawanda Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Tristan McGee was last seen on Cedar Ave. in Niagara Falls around 11 PM on Saturday, April 16.

At the time, he was reported to be wearing light colored jeans and a gray sweatshirt. Tristan is 6'1", weighs about 140 lbs. and has dark curly hair.

Police say he may have headed back to North Tonawanda.