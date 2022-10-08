North Tonawanda Police reunite young girl with parents

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — UPDATE: North Tonawanda Police posted on Facebook that "the parents have been located. Thank you everyone for your help.
Original story: North Tonawanda Police found a young girl and are asking for help, trying to reunite her with family.
Police say the white girl is 4 or 5 years old. She is about 3 feet, 5 inches, has blue eyes, and has blond hair extending to her lower back. She was wearing a yellow Hello Kitty dress, purple Crocs, and a purple zip-up with a hood.
The girl was spotted by officers walking down 15th Avenue to Meadow Drive.
If you have any information on the girl, you are asked to call the North Tonawanda Police Department at 716-692-4111, option 0, or 911.