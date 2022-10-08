North Tonawanda Police reunite young girl with parents

North Tonawanda Police had found a young girl and were asking for help, attempting to reunite her with family. The parents have been found.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — UPDATE: North Tonawanda Police posted on Facebook that "the parents have been located. Thank you everyone for your help.

Original story: North Tonawanda Police found a young girl and are asking for help, trying to reunite her with family.

Police say the white girl is 4 or 5 years old. She is about 3 feet, 5 inches, has blue eyes, and has blond hair extending to her lower back. She was wearing a yellow Hello Kitty dress, purple Crocs, and a purple zip-up with a hood.

The girl was spotted by officers walking down 15th Avenue to Meadow Drive.