North Tonawanda plans water line inspections after flooding from weekend storm

A spokesperson for the mayor of the City of North Tonawanda says water line inspections will happen sometime this week.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — It was a wild weekend full of severe weather and thankfully, there have been a couple days of warmth to dry out.

But in one community in Western New York, city inspectors will make a visit to one of the hardest hit areas.

"This was probably a 100-200 year type storm, we’ve probably only recorded in the past 20-30 years, four events of this nature," said Mike Kessler the director of water resources for the Town of Tonawanda.

On Doebler Drive in North Tonawanda, we found residents still trying to dry out after the weekend storm.

In response to our questions on how the water lines backed up, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office says public works crews will make a visit there this week to do inspections.

In the Town of Tonawanda, crews have finally been able to catch their breath.

"We’re still running at higher than normal capacity until this morning near Brighton Golf Course at our Colvin pump station, that has since dropped back to one pump so that means we’ve finally caught up to some extent," Kessler said.

During the storm, town officials tell us their pumping stations were at full capacity and crews had to pivot to take on millions of gallons of water.

"Creatively, operators at the plant used some additional storage that we have and filled that up and diverted some flow to the plant," Kessler said, "It’s entirely possible to have a wastewater plant get so much flow to it that it can’t take that flow and yeah, you could lose the plant."

Meanwhile, on Doebler Drive in North Tonawanda, we found a number of private plumbing companies in this community.