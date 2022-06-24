North Tonawanda mom holding blood drive Friday to honor her late daughter

"The need is so great. You never know when it's going to be you in that situation," the mother who lost her 22-year-old daughter to COVID said.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A mom in North Tonawanda is holding a blood drive in memory of her daughter who died of COVID-19.

Tatiana Moore died in the pandemic, not long after her 22nd birthday.

She was diagnosed early in the pandemic, back when vaccines were not available and being in the hospital with your loved ones was not allowed. She fought a long complicated battle against the disease. Her mom, Lori Salvatore, says most of it was alone.

Loved ones describe Tatiana as giving, loving, and a big-hearted person. Her mom said she was like "the leader of the pack."

After three months inside the hospital and trying to fight COVID, Tatiana lost her life waiting for a lung transplant. During the course of her treatment, Salvatore said Tatiana needed multiple blood transfusions.

"The need is so great. You never know when it's going to be you in that situation," Salvatore said. "You never know when you are going to be the one needing or a family member who needs that blood. So, when the blood bank says we are in urgent need they are in urgent need. It needs to be there and available for people."

And now, her mom wants to keep her spirit alive. That's why on June 24, what would've been Tatiana's 24th birthday, Salvatore organized a blood drive in her memory.

Salvatore is so thrilled to hold this drive and celebrate her daughter, even though she is not here physically. She said this is a way to spread kindness and fill the blood banks.

The blood drive is on June 24 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be at Sweeney Hose Company No. 7 in North Tonawanda. That's at 499 Zimmerman Street. To make an appointment, all you have to do is call (716) 529-4270. Walk-ins are also welcomed.