BUFFALO, N.Y. — Retired Staff Sergeant Timothy Payne, who was was arrested on gun charges for weapons found in his van in June, has been released from jail.

His mother said the veteran from North Tonawanda is now living with her, and that he will return to veterans court next week. He faced charges after an arrest at the city hall there on primary election night.

Payne lost both of his legs in Afghanistan in 2011 and went on to be a gold medal athlete at the Invictus Games.

The Buffalo News reports that he will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to see if he's competent to stand trial.

