NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 23-year-old North Tonawanda man on a motorcycle died after being hit by an SUV at Pine and Walnut avenues on Sunday in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls Police say the man, whose name was not given, was driving a 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle south on Pine Avenue. It was there where he was struck by a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban driven by a 26-year-old Buffalo man.

Police say the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. They say the North Tonawanda man was thrown from the motorcycle, sustained traumatic injuries and died shortly after 7 p.m. at Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital.

The man who drove the SUV and his passenger were not hurt, and they are working with police in the investigation.

People who witnesses the crash are encouraged to call Niagara Falls Police at (716) 286-4563.

RELATED: Hanover man ticketed after striking parked emergency vehicle

RELATED: Man stabbed in Black Rock neighborhood

RELATED: Lake Erie fisherman saved by strangers after boat capsizes