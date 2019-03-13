CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — North Tonawanda became the latest community to lift its parking ban.

The city announced on Tuesday night that the parking ban is over, effective immediately.

Last week, with a week until the official start of the spring season, local municipalities began lifting winter parking restrictions.

The Town of Cheektowaga and the Village of Lancaster announced March 13 that its winter parking restrictions have been lifted.

However, both communities reminded people that in the event of significant snowfall, remove your car from the street in order for plows to get down to remove snow.

The parking ban normally expires on April 1 of each year.

RELATED: Town of Tonawanda, Kenmore lift winter parking restrictions