North Tonawanda honors teens who rescued girl from videotaped attack

On Monday the City of North Tonawanda issued a proclamation for Anthony Swan and Simon Griskonis for doing the right thing.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Two North Tonawanda teenagers received a special honor Monday night for stepping in to help a stranger who was attacked earlier this month.

Back on July 2 a 14-year-old girl was assaulted by several juveniles at the North Tonawanda High School football field when Anthony Swan and Simon Griskonis stopped them.

On Monday the City of North Tonawanda issued a proclamation for the two boys for doing the right thing.

"When you do something that you would expect others to do, you don't expect any recognition," Swan said.

"It was just the right thing to do. Something that anyone there should have done," Griskonis said.