Haunted house in North Tonawanda supports local charities

'Niagara Nightmare' at 870 Lee Ave. is raising money for Ten Lives Club and Oishei Children's Hospital.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend for Halloween, look no further than 'Niagara Nightmare'. It's a local homemade haunted attraction at 870 Lee Ave. in North Tonawanda.

Kyle King and his family have been putting on the attraction for five years. Last year the haunted house raised money for the Niagara County SPCA.

"Last year we raised almost $7,000, in I believe eight nights. The year prior to that we raised about $6,500. All of that went to the Niagara SPCA and this year I am hoping we do better than that," King said.

Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children. The proceeds from this year will support Ten Lives Club and Oishei Children's Hospital.

The attraction has been open every weekend 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. during the month of October.

Other Halloween events:

October 30

The Town of Tonawanda is hosting a reverse Halloween parade. It will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Lincoln Park. This event is only for Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda residents and while supplies last. They're asking anyone who attends to bring a non-perishable food donation for local food pantries or toiletries to support the Ken-Ton Closet.

October 31

The Snyder Fire Department is holding a Trunk or Treat event at their fire station located at 4531 Main Street. The event starts at 9 a.m. and goes until noon. They will have candy, cider, and donuts. Kids can also learn about fire safety and prevention, along with exciting opportunities to become a Snyder volunteer firefighter. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

A Trunk or Treat event is being held at the Sheridan Parkside school at 169 Sheridan Parkside in Tonawanda. The event, hosted by Knox Evangelical Presbyterian Church and Sheridan Parkside LIFE center, will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/402489701582705/?ref=newsfeed