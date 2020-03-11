North Tonawanda Haunted House raises $6,500 for Niagara County SPCA

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — It was all treats and no tricks as a North Tonawanda family turned over a $6,500 check Tuesday to the Niagara County SPCA. One of the SPCA's four-legged residents was on hand to help accept the donation.
The amount represents the total raised as a result of a Home Haunt put on by the King family of Lee Avenue. This is the second year in a row for the event. As a result, a total of $13,000 has been raised for the no-kill shelter which relies on community support to carry out its mission.
Kyel and Alisha King said they were just glad to be able to provide a true Halloween experience to children and families during this challenging time.
"Our no-kill shelter cannot do the important work that we do without the help of the community and to know that we have the love and support of the King Family means the world! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts," the Niagara County SPCA shared in a Facebook post below.