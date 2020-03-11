North Tonawanda Haunted House raises $6,500 for Niagara County SPCA

This is the second year in a row the King family of Lee Avenue put on the fundraiser to help out the shelter.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — It was all treats and no tricks as a North Tonawanda family turned over a $6,500 check Tuesday to the Niagara County SPCA. One of the SPCA's four-legged residents was on hand to help accept the donation.

The amount represents the total raised as a result of a Home Haunt put on by the King family of Lee Avenue. This is the second year in a row for the event. As a result, a total of $13,000 has been raised for the no-kill shelter which relies on community support to carry out its mission.

Kyel and Alisha King said they were just glad to be able to provide a true Halloween experience to children and families during this challenging time.