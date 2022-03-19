Keith Glass was sworn in to lead the department this week succeeding retiring Chief Thomas Krantz.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The City of North Tonawanda has a new police chief.

Chief Glass is a 16-year veteran of the department where he served as a patrol officer for 12 years before being promoted to Lieutenant. He's also served on the SWAT team, Honor Guard and as a firearms instructor. Glass was also named Officer of the Year in 2017 and has received three unit citation awards.

“I want to thank Chief Tom Krantz for his many years of dedicated service to our community and welcome Keith Glass as our fourteenth Chief of Police in NT history”, said Mayor Austin Tylec.