North Tonawanda Girl Scout leader arrested on sex charges

Niagara County DA says Marty Walton charged with two counts of sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A North Tonawanda Girl Scout leader is under arrest facing sex charges.

Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek tells 2 On Your Side Marty Walton is charged with two counts of first degree sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child for alleged incidents involving two girls, ages eight and nine.

In addition, Walton's wife Shari is facing two counts of endangering the welfare of a child related to the same two children. She was arraigned and released.

Marty Walton was virtually arraigned through the Coordinate Court n Lockport Friday afternoon and is being held on $20,000 bail. The district attorney says the couple are from North Tonawanda and in their 30s.

Wojtaszek says Amherst Police are investigating matters related to this case involving the same two victims.