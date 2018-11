NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. - Not all heroes wear capes.

The North Tonawanda Fire Department was battling a house fire on Payne Avenue Saturday, when they found a cat inside the home. According to a post on the North Tonawanda Police Department Facebook page, the fire department was able to treat the cat for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The cat was transported Pinewood Animal Hospital and then to the Erie County SPCA for additional treatment and monitoring.

