North Tonawanda Fire Department awarded federal grant

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Wednesday afternoon the North Tonawanda Fire Department will announce that it has been awarded a federal grant to help with the department's urgent equipment needs.

At 2:30 p.m. Congressman Brian Higgins, along with other local leaders, will announce details about the federal grant, which is worth nearly $175,000. This is the third year in a row the department has applied for one of these grants.