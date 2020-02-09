x
North Tonawanda Fire Department awarded federal grant

The money from the grant, nearly $170,000, will be used to help with urgent equipment needs.
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Wednesday afternoon the North Tonawanda Fire Department will announce that it has been awarded a federal grant to help with the department's urgent equipment needs. 

At 2:30 p.m. Congressman Brian Higgins, along with other local leaders, will announce details about the federal grant, which is worth nearly $175,000. This is the third year in a row the department has applied for one of these grants. 

At a press conference, Fire Department officials will detail what specific equipment upgrades the federal money will go toward.

