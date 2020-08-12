North Tonawanda family donates 2020 Tree of Hope

Inspired by what Roswell has done for five-year-old Waylon, who has leukemia, the Worthington family wanted to give back and donate a tree they've had for 28 years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year's Tree of Hope came from Western New York and was donated by a generous North Tonawanda family.

The tree means a lot to them, and they're happy to spread its cheer to those who need it this year.

"We've been here thirty years, and it was given to us by a member of my family, and when we got it, it was only about this high," explains Sandra Worthington.

And for 28 years, this year's Tree of Hope grew on the Worthington's lawn in North Tonawanda.

"It just grew, and grew, and grew. The most beautiful. 28 years it's been there, and I believe it's like 35 feet tall," says Sandra Worthington.

But, the Worthingtons said the tree was getting too big for their yard, so their daughter had an idea: they'd donate the tree to Roswell.

"By us giving this tree to them, it's kind of like our way if saying thank you. Letting people out there know that there's hope, you know, don't give up," says Kristina Worthington.

Kristina's son, Waylon, is 5 and he is in treatment for leukemia at the Roswell Park Oishei Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Program.

"Our son is currently battling leukemia. Our father went through lymphoma, and Roswell has done so much for our family. The nurses, the staff, the doctors, they've been wonderful," says Kristina Worthington.

So the Worthingtons gathered around to watch the tree begin its journey to Roswell to bring hope to all of us who need it this year. It got quite the photo shoot with cameras capturing multiple angles, including drone video showing all of the hard work and precision it takes to transport the perfect Tree of Hope to honor Waylon.

"He's one brave little boy. He is a brave little boy," says his grandmother, Sandra.

And, to also honor all of those who have or have had cancer.

"We hope that this tree will be a hope for other families out there. That the struggle is real, but don't give up. There's hope," says Kristina Worthington.