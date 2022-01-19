North Tonawanda Dyngus Day Parade returns bigger than last year

The parade, put on by the North Tonawanda Neighborhood Watch, will kick off at 5 p.m. on April 18.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Dyngus Day Parade is returning for its second year in North Tonawanda, and it will be bigger than last year.

With the success of last year's event, the North Tonawanda Neighborhood Watch will be extending the parade route, which will kick off at 5 p.m. on April 18. The route will begin down Oliver Street at 10th Avenue and end at Thompson Street.

“We were amazed by the amount of parade participants and residents who came out to enjoy Dyngus Day last year,” Neighborhood Watch Chairman Joseph Marranca said. “I’d like to thank the Common Council for their support and allowing us to continue this newly found tradition in our city for all to celebrate. We look forward to seeing everyone at this year’s event which we feel is going to be a bigger and better success!”

On Tuesday, the Common Council voted unanimously to approve the parade.

“Oliver Street and the First Ward has long been a place of Polish heritage in the city,” First Ward Alderman Robert Schmigel said. “The Neighborhood Watch’s Dyngus Day parade is such a great way to showcase the pride in our local history and to bring our community together. And remember, everyone is Polish on Dyngus Day!”

After the parade, there will be a party at Heritage Park hosted by the Sweeney Hose Fire Company. It will feature a beer tent with live music to benefit the fire hall.