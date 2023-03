All appointments at the location will be honored at the Niagara Falls and Lockport offices.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A WNY Department of Motor Vehicles Office will be closed on Wednesday.

Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski said the North Tonawanda DMV at 500 Wheatfield Street is closed because of a power outage. The outage was caused by a downed power line and transformer.