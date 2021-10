Mayor Arthur Pappas says due to recent weather, he has decided to push the ban back until November 15.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — If you live in North Tonawanda, you'll have an extra two weeks before having to move your vehicle off the street overnight.

Mayor Arthur Pappas says the recent weather has led him to push the city's winter parking ban back from Nov. 1 until 12:01 a.m. Nov. 15.

The mayor is asking residents to please use their best judgement and move vehicles from the street in the event of a significant snow event.