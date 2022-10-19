"Thank you for giving me my life back": North Tonawanda couple searching for good Samaritan

55-year-old Wendy Ribbeck was on a Metro bus from Buffalo to North Tonawanda, when she went into cardiac arrest. She credits another passenger with saving her life.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four times a week, bus 25D picks Wendy Ribbeck up from work in downtown Buffalo and takes her home to North Tonawanda.

On September 15, time skipped a beat for her.

"I just remember leaving work, going to the bus stop and getting on the bus. That's all I can remember," Ribbeck said.

The 55-year-old never made it home and wasn't answering her phone so her fiancé Joe Bruyere called friends and eventually Buffalo General.

"When I found out she went into cardiac arrest, I was shocked," Bruyere said.

Doctors discovered Ribbeck's pacemaker needed new batteries and her heart was only operating at 15 percent.

Bruyere still had questions about what happened on the bus though.

"The bus driver told me that she was slumped over in her seat like she was sleeping," Bruyere said.

Only to discover someone had been watching over Wendy.

"Another passenger brought it to his attention and that's when he called the Buffalo Fire Department. They did CPR four times and that's when they defibrillated her," Bruyere said.

Ribbeck spent four days in a coma.

"(We had been putting our wedding off so long because of COVID). I told her if she gets out of (the coma), we've got to get married," Bruyere said.

She didn't learn about the woman who saved her life until recently. Now whoever the stranger is, she's already getting an invite to the biggest day of this couple's life.

"So this person, if you eventually get to meet her, is she invited to the wedding," asked 2 On Your Side's Danielle Church.

"Oh, absolutely," Bruyere said.

Ribbeck and Bruyere are determined to find the mystery woman because staying alert is keeping more than the two of them together.

"I just to let (her) know that they saved her life," Bruyere said. "She's still here. It's the least we can do."

"I just want to say thank you for giving me my life back," Ribbeck said.