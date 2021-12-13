WNY couple loses belongings in North Tonawanda fire weeks before wedding

The couple was not home when the fire started during Saturday's wind storm.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A North Tonawanda couple lost most of their belongings in a house fire this weekend during the wind storm just weeks before their wedding.

The couple was not home when the fire started. They were in Rochester. Their upstairs neighbor was home and got out safely.

Bailey Godwin, her fiancé, Michael, and dog, Dallas, lived in the lower apartment of the Sweeney Street home in North Tonawanda that caught fire on Saturday. The fire happened during the wind storm, and while the family doesn't know what caused it yet, they think it may be storm-related.

2 On Your Side talked with Bailey's cousin, Luanne, on Monday. She is organizing a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $20,000. Bailey and Michael are getting married next month, and Luanne told us that another relative was able to get inside and get the gown, their wedding rings, and their passports out of the apartment.

"The gown might be salvageable," said Luanne Lucinski. "It's going to go to Colvin Cleaners to be cleaned. It looks okay. It's, you know, damp from all the water from the firefighters, but it doesn't appear that there's any actual fire or smoke damage, so we all have our fingers crossed that once it's cleaned, everything is a-okay because, yes, they're getting married next month."

2 On Your Side has already heard from people who want to give Bailey a wedding dress. Bailey is also getting a lot of support from White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary where she's a board member. They are helping to get the word out.

"They lost pretty much everything, and obviously, they're staying with relatives right now, but they don't have an apartment to go back to, you know, and if you aren't interested in helping the couple themselves, but you want to do something, please by all means, make a small donation to White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary. I know that she would be much appreciative of that," said Luanne Lucinski.