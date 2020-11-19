North Tonawanda company selling 'Spying Governor Andrew Cuomo' window decals

The sticker is 'great for all gatherings, sure to get laughs, great for your business or your home,' according to the product description.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — One local company is trying to lighten the mood this holiday season by creating a window decal and sticker of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Custom716 unveiled their "Cuomo Sticker" which is, "Great for all gatherings, sure to get laughs, great for your business or your home," according to the product description.

The North Tonawanda company says these stickers are available for $10 and can either be picked up in store or mailed to your door for free.

Oh my god. Someone is selling window clings of Andrew Cuomo so it looks like he's spying on your Thanksgiving dinner.https://t.co/Tdw1OkIrLj pic.twitter.com/3fasH1uQsX — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) November 19, 2020