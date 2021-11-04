North Tonawanda church holding blood drive Sunday

All blood types are currently needed, and every person who donates blood at the event will receive a free t-shirt.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A local church is teaming up with ConnectLife this weekend to help combat Western New York's blood shortage.

Lumber City Church will be holding a blood drive Sunday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lumber City Hope Center at 383 Vandervoort Street in North Tonawanda. Organizers say the ConnectLife mobile unit will be on-site at the corner of Vandervoort Street and Keil Street.

“The more I learned about the need the more I felt I needed to help out,” said Ryan Howze the organizer of the drive. “One in six people who enter the hospital need a blood transfusion, and WNY has only been maintaining a three-day supply. There’s got to be more us as a community can do. I reached out to Lumber City Church and they were thrilled to help out.”

All blood types are currently needed, and every person who donates blood at the event will receive a free t-shirt. Organizers are also reminding Western New Yorkers that there is no wait time for donating after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

To make an appointment for the blood drive, you can either visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org and use sponsor code 000768, or call (716) 529-4270.