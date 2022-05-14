North Tonawanda 5th grader's art to be featured on cover of next NY DEC calendar

Cecilia Fedeson from the North Tonawanda Intermediate School won the DEC's annual Arbor Day poster contest.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A North Tonawanda student's artwork will be featured on the cover of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's next calendar.

Cecilia Fedeson, a 5th grader from the North Tonawanda Intermediate School, won the DEC's annual Arbor Day poster contest.

Hundreds of kids all across the state participated in this year's competition, which had the theme "healthy trees, healthy people."

"This year's 5th grade Arbor Day poster contest winner’s unique artwork captures the beauty and benefits trees provide in enhancing quality of life,” Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “DEC congratulates Cecilia on her creation and appreciates all the student poster contest participants for their inspired submissions. We encourage students to continue taking active roles to highlight and protect our shared environment.”

Cecilia was celebrated at her school with a tree planting ceremony.

"I was just thinking like healthy trees, healthy people, and we're all on like the earth, people and trees. It feels really special that like there's a tree planted for me in like my honor kind of," Cecilia said.

Cecilia also received a framed poster of her winning submission.

The DEC calendar will be distributed to schools across the state and will include the artwork of 11 other runner-up projects. One of Cecilia's classmates Grace Gabel was one of the runner-ups.