Andrew Kief, 21, faces up to seven years behind bars when sentenced in December.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A North Collins man has pleaded guilty to a rape charge involving a victim less than 15 years old.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Andrew Kief, 21, admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim in the Town of Brant in January.

Kief faces a maximum of seven years in prison when Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Cases sentences him in December.