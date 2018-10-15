NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. — As he drove by working a road grader, David Winter said over the roar of the machine, “I have something for you!”

He parked the road grader, went to his pick-up truck and handed 2 On Your Side a North Collins Highway Department coffee mug and key chain.

What we were really looking for were answers.

Earlier this month, Winter and the North Collins Town Board got letters from the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), ordering a roadwork project halted.

The project has been underway for months. The job was to straighten a section of Belcher Road near where it ends at the intersection of New Oregon Road.

The problem, according to the DEC, was that the project did not have permits required for construction projects larger than one acre. The agency threatened daily fines of up to $37,500 if work was not halted.

Why did Winter and his department begin the work without the permits?

In a brief conversation, Winter said, “I’ve had no verbal communication with the town board on the whole project.” He added that he’d been blind-sided by the objection by the DEC. Winter insisted the project had been on-going for a couple of years.

But in a recent interview, North Collins Town Supervisor John Tobia said Winter was asked by the town board for a number of things before approving the project. The list included a budget for the work.

Tobia says Winter went “rogue” and started the project without submitting a budget.

The work on the project has stopped. Grass seed has been planted on the disturbed earth. It is covered with straw and plastic barriers surround the project to prevent runoff. The DEC today says it is not actively considering fines against North Collins but is continuing to monitor the site.

