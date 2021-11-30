Norstar Development takes on $4 million Michigan Avenue project

Norstar Development USA is targeting a 2.1-acre parcel at 375 Michigan Ave. for a three-building complex anchored by townhouses and apartments.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The development team that is completing a $35 million rebuild of a downtown Buffalo apartment complex is now looking at a Michigan Avenue parcel for the next project.

Norstar Development USA is targeting a 2.1-acre parcel at 375 Michigan Ave. for a three-building complex anchored by townhouses and apartments. The $4 million project is just beginning the Buffalo review process, with construction expected to start by mid-2022.

A three-story anchor building will have street-level retail and eight apartments on the second and third floors. Two other buildings will contain a total of eight townhomes.