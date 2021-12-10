Nonprofit employment tops 63,000 in Western New York

The 20 organizations in the category reported a total of 21,470 employees during the 2019 calendar year, including full- and part-time workers in all categories.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With more than 21,000 workers on the payroll, agencies that serve people with disabilities continue to be the largest employer among the region’s largest nonprofits.

That’s among 63,032 total employees reported on annual tax forms by 225 agencies on the 2021 Million Dollar Nonprofits list, each with revenue of at least $2 million during the fiscal year.