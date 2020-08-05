BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Arts Services Initiative of Western New York has awarded nearly $100,000 in grants to local nonprofit arts and cultural institutions that have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

In total, ASI has given out $97,970 to 60 local artists or organizations throughout Western New York through the WNY Arts Emergency Relief Fund.

"“Our goal for this fund is simple,” said ASI Executive Director Jen Swan-Kilpatrick. “We want to ensure that our arts community makes it to the other side of this crisis.”

The grants were received by 23 individual artists, and 37 local artisitic or cultural groups in the region. Applications for the grant are still open and will be given out on a rolling basis.

In order to qualify, ASI said those applying must need funding urgently, show the funding will have an impact on the organization and show that the organization will continue to practice the arts and other creative disciplines beyond COVID-19.

To get involved with the WNY Arts Emergency Relief Fund, click here.

