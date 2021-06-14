Nominations open for Erie County Fair's 'Flag Retreat Honoree of the Day'

Now in its third year, the patriotic tradition will continue at 6:30 each evening at Slade Park during the fair's 12-day run.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair is asking for nominations of a veteran and/or active member of the military to be designated as the event's 'Flag Retreat Honoree of the Day'.

The patriotic tradition is in its third year. Each evening at 6:30 PM in Slade Park during the fair's 12-day run, an 8-10 minute ceremony will be held. Fairgoers will be asked to join in he Pledge of Allegiance. As a bugler sounds, an American flag will be lowered and folded by an honor guard from a local VFW, Amvets or Legion post. The flag will then be presented to the day's chosen honoree. The Erie County Fair Marching Band will perform the Star Spangled Banner, along with a chorus of God Bless American and the United States Armed Forces Medley.

“Our Daily Flag Retreat Ceremony has become a tradition of our Fair that we look forward to hosting again this year,” said Jessica Underberg, Erie County Fair CEO. “We are proud to honor the veterans and active service members that have long protected our country each night of the Fair.

"We are asking fairgoers to pause and reflect on our great nation and to remember the men & women for their service, sacrifice and dedication to protecting our country. We feel this is a wonderful way to extend the mission of our Veterans Day committee to span the entire Fair.”

Nomination forms are available at any Made in America Store location or online at ECFair.org. Veterans chosen must be available to attend one of the ceremonies between August 11-22 at 6:30 PM. They will receive a full-sized American Flag, four fair admission passes, a parking pass, a Strates Shows midway card and $20 in meal tickets.