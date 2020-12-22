Cat rescued from a fox trap adopted just in time for Christmas

The Ten Lives Club is also hoping to find the same happy ending before Christmas for over 40 cats they just took in.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side recently covered the story of Noelle: a cat rescued out of a fox trap in Medina, who needed an expensive surgery and to be adopted to start his new life.

Well, the Ten Lives Club reports that after taking Noelle in and giving him the surgery he needed, he's now healthy and in a new home just in time for Christmas.

His rescue inspired generosity during a weekend fundraiser for the Ten Lives Club. But now the organization says generosity and community support is needed after a major rescue.

The organization has taken in 42 cats in just one evening, from a local rescue, as well as out of state rescues in Kentucky and South Carolina.

The Ten Lives Club is working to process all of these cats, in hopes they'll be able to "send them home for the holidays."

The organization will be having openings on the Tuesday before Christmas, as well as Christmas Eve, to hopefully get these cats adopted.

Anyone interested can call (716) 646-5577 ext. 2, to set up an appointment. They'll be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday (Christmas Eve).