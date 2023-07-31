Seminar to learn how to cut home energy costs

NOCO will be hosting a free geothermal informational seminar for those looking to cut costs and eliminate fossil fuel consumption.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Are you looking to reduce your heating and cooling costs? If so NOCO will be hosting an event just for that.

On August 8 at 6pm in the Clemens Hall Room 120 at the University of Buffalo, NOCO will be leading a free geothermal informational seminar open to Erie County residents and businesses.

NOCO's general manger Paul Wachter will be leading the seminar alongside NOCO geothermal specialist, Brian Posner. They will be sharing the basics of geothermal systems, and what the installation process is like.

The main focus of the session is geared towards homeowners, home builders, architects, facility managers, and real estate developers who are looking to learn more about heating and cooling technology.

Residents will also have the opportunity to ask any questions they have at the end of the session. Refreshments will also be provided to those who attend.

