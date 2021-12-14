No tolls on Christmas Day at the Peace Bridge

The toll-free period begins at 12 a.m. Christmas Day and will be in effect for 24 hours.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you plan on going to Canada on Christmas Day, you won't be charged for the tolls on the Peace Bridge.

The Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority announced it will not be charging tolls on Saturday, December 25, 2021 to celebrate the Christmas holiday. The toll-free period will be in effect for 24 hours starting at 12 a.m. Saturday morning.