BATAVIA, N.Y. — Town of Batavia Police are looking into why a car drove into a house on Route 98 on Monday afternoon.

No one was in the house, and the man and woman inside the car weren't seriously hurt.

There's no word on how badly that house was damaged in the crash.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

