QUEENS, N.Y. — Governor Cuomo once again kept media out of the room as he made an announcement about a vaccination site in Queens Monday.

Despite featuring a loud crowd that applauded the governor's remarks, his office cited "COVID restrictions" for the reason it was closed to the press.

Cuomo has not answered questions from the media since a virtual news conference March 24th.