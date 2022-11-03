No More Tears honoring 25 women

The group, No More Tears supports families dealing with tragedy without grants or funding.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the violence in our community, one local organization is spreading awareness about some of the good in Buffalo.

The group, No More Tears, supports families dealing with tragedy without grants or funding.

They've called for a No More Tears Weekend, including a new sign dedicated to the founder, and an awards dinner.

The organization helps those dealing with domestic violence, homicide, and suicide, even if it's just a shoulder to cry on.

Group founder Tina Sanders says there is still humanity in this world.

"What we do we assist a lot of families in the community," Sanders said. "A lot of homicide families. We're there to do whatever is needed for them at their time of devastation in their family. Even afterward, we'll still be around just to assist them and be there for them."

Sanders started the nonprofit organization more than 20 years ago, and she says she will continue to do it for as long as she can.

The organizing will be hosting its annual dinner and awards banquet Saturday, March 12, and will be honoring 25 women.

The honorees are women who have risen above, struggles, heartache, and traumatic loss.