BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Two On Your Side's Maryalice Demler speaks with Miss New York 2017 Gabrielle Walter and LaVerne Mosey Murphy, a Miss New York Organization Board Member about what the changes to Miss America will mean to the future of the organization and its contestants.

The 2018 Miss New York state pageant will be held in Buffalo at Shea's Performing Arts Center on June 28, 29 and 30th and will conclude with the crowning of the new Miss New York who will go on to the Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, NJ in September.

Tickets and information about the New York Pageant can be found on Shea's website.

