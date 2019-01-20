BUFFALO, N.Y. — The bulk of the snow has come and gone in the city of Buffalo, and so far nearly 11 inches of snow fell in the Queen City.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo tells 2 On Your Side that nothing major happened throughout the city in relation to the storm.

Rinaldo provided the following numbers and breaks down what happened:

108 Total EMS called were received

There was one injury accident

31 property damage accidents

4 total vehicle spinouts; only on the NY-33

37 stranded motorists

You can share your weather-related pictures with us by using the #BeOn2 on the WGRZ Facebook page, Twitter page and even Instagram!