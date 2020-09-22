No, it wasn't Air Force 1 or 2 that took off from the Buffalo Niagara Airport this morning

While there is no official word on why the plane was at the airport, the spokesperson with the NFTA says it was probably for some sort of training exercise.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Many 2 On Your Side viewers reached out to us Tuesday morning and asked us if Air Force One or Air Force Two was near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Although it might have looked like it, the NFTA tells 2 On Your Side that it wasn't Air Force One or Air Force Two, but it was a U.S. Military Government plane.

While there is no official word on why the plane was at the airport, the spokesperson with the NFTA says it was probably for some sort of training exercise.