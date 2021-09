Buffalo Fire responded to the scene, south of the 33 Genesee Street, at 7:30 p.m. Officials estimate $25,000 worth of damage to the residential structure.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — No injuries were reported Thursday night after a fire was reported at 74 Kane Street in the City of Buffalo.

Buffalo Fire responded to the scene, just south of the 33 and Genesee Street, at 7:30 p.m. Officials estimate $25,000 worth of damage to the residential structure, which was vacant.