According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office when authorities got to the scene, everybody had already gotten out of the residence.

On Monday afternoon, multiple fire crews responded to a house fire on West Avenue in Newfane, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

When authorities arrived on the scene, everybody had already gotten out of the house. Crews from then Miller Hose Fire Company, Olcott Fire Company and Wrights Corners got the fire out. No injures were reported.