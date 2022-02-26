No injuries reported after Amherst fire causes $350,000 in damages

The Red Cross is assisting everyone displaced by the fire. Firefighters were ordered to evacuate the house at one point.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Officials are investigating the cause of an Amherst fire that caused $350,000 worth of damage Saturday afternoon.

No injuries were reported at the fire, which began around 2:25 p.m. on the 100 block of Winterbrook Drive in the Creekwoods Park neighborhood, just south of Tonawanda Creek Road.

Ellicott Creek Fire Company's acting chief, Alicia May, said that heavy fire was reported upon arrival, and that included a vehicle in the driveway. Firefighters were ordered to evacuate the house at one point, given the conditions.

May said the fire was placed under control at 3:20 p.m., with help from the Getzville, North Bailey, Snyder, and Brighton fire companies.

The damage from the fire extended to a neighboring house, which sustained $5,000 in exposure damage.

The Red Cross is assisting everyone displaced in the house fire, which caused an estimated $275,000 in damages to the structure and $75,000 to its contents.