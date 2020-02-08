No injuries reported after Town of Pendleton house fire

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said all parties were out of the Bear Ridge Road home when first responders arrived.

PENDLETON, N.Y. — No injuries were reported after a fire was reported around 6 p.m. Saturday in the Town of Pendleton.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said all parties were out of the home in the 6400 block of Bear Ridge Road when first responders arrived.

The Wendelville Fire Company was assisted by the Shawnee, Rapids, and Getzville fire companies, as well as the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.