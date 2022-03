Damage to the home is estimated to be about $230,000. The American Red Cross is now assisting the person who lived there.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — No one was home Saturday morning when a house on Schreck Avenue suffered some major fire damage.

Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor around 7:15 Saturday morning.

The fire is still under investigation.