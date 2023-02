Multiple fights broke out across the mall parking lot, Alberta Drive, and the Wegmans parking lot, police said.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department said a large brawl broke out at the Boulevard Mall on Saturday night.

Police responded to calls of large crowds gathering in the eastern part of the mall's parking lot around 9:15 p.m.

Multiple fights broke out, that spanned across the mall lot, Alberta Drive, and the Wegmans parking lot, police said.