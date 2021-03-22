No injuries reported after Livingston Street fire in Lancaster

The fire happened around 4:45 p.m., and it was the second one the Lancaster Fire Department responded to on Sunday.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — No injuries were reported after a fire ripped through a Livingston Street duplex in the Village of Lancaster on Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened around 4:45 p.m., and it was the second one the Lancaster Fire Department responded to on Sunday. A host of other fire departments also responded to the call.

At least a half-dozen firefighters were fighting the flames when a 2 On Your Side photographer arrived. The dead-end street was blocked off, and a ladder truck was used to shoot water down into the duplex, which created quite a bit of smoke.