No injuries after fire causes $600,000 in damage to Getzville home

AMHERST, N.Y. — No injuries were reported after a fire tore through a Getzville home, causing $600,000 worth of damage Sunday evening.

The fire happened on the 300 block of Heim Road, northeast of the University at Buffalo North Campus. The Getzville Fire Department was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, for a report of a garage fire.

When they arrived, the blaze was fully involved and had spread to the house. The people inside got out safely according to the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Company, and the fire was placed under control at 4:23 p.m.

The estimated damage was listed as $400,000 for the structure and $200,000 to its contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.