No injures after fire departments battle 2nd-alarm blaze in Lockport

Lockport Fire says a passer-by notified the occupants of three apartments of the fire and said that everyone had exited the building.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Local fire departments battled a second-alarm fire that tore through a Lockport home on Sunday evening.

After a call at 5:42 p.m., the City of Lockport fire department responded to a porch fire at 260 Washburn Street, a three-story, multi-unit residential structure. The fire was on a front porch, along a structural column, and onto the roof.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.