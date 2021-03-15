No injures after fire departments battle 2nd-alarm blaze in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Local fire departments battled a second-alarm fire that tore through a Lockport home on Sunday evening.
After a call at 5:42 p.m., the City of Lockport fire department responded to a porch fire at 260 Washburn Street, a three-story, multi-unit residential structure. The fire was on a front porch, along a structural column, and onto the roof.
Lockport Fire says a passer-by notified the occupants of three apartments of the fire and said that everyone had exited the building.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Lockport Fire estimated $20,000 worth of damage to the structure and $5,000 to the contents.